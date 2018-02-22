× Shift Freedom Conference

Shift is a student led/adult empowered movement that is uniting in the fight to bring awareness to a call to action within the community to fight human sex trafficking. Did you know that Denver ranks among the top 3 most lucrative cities for sex trafficking?! YES, this is happening in our own back yard and something has to happen to stop this. Children as young as 3 years old are being sex trafficked. Average age of victims is only 12-14 years old. Local children are being lured in plain sight and online through social media. The conference will be held at Cherry Hills Community Church on February 23-24 with David Crowder band opening on Friday night and the conference will be on Saturday. ​

What: SHIFT Freedom Concert and Conference

When (day and time): Friday 2/23 and Saturday 2/24

Where: Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd, Highlands Ranch

Cost: Students only $17 for BOTH concert and conference, Adult Conference only Tickets are $27, plus there are adult concert/conference combo tickets available