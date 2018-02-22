Salmonella outbreak at Aims Community College in Weld County sickens 11

GREELEY, Colo. — 11 people have been sickened after a salmonella outbreak at Aims Community College in Greeley this month, the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment said Thursday.

Officials said the illness might be associated with catered events held on campus on Feb. 9 and Feb. 13.

The events were catered by the restaurant Burrito Delight in Fort Lupton.

Of the confirmed cases, six adults are from Weld County, one is from Larimer County and one is from Boulder County.

Officials said the public is not at risk and the restaurant has been closed during the course of the investigation.

“Salmonella is a bacteria that causes symptoms like diarrhea, upset stomach, fever, and occasionally vomiting,” said Mark E. Wallace, the executive director of the Weld County Health Department.

“Symptoms typically last four to seven days, and most people recover on their own. Anyone who suspects they became ill should contact their health care provider.”