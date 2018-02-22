Rounds of snow and more cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have bands of snow through the early evening moving off the foothills and heading east across metro Denver. These bands will look impressive at times, but will only last a short period of time. Light accumulation of up to a inch is possible with some of the stronger bands. The roads could turn slick after sunset in areas that get accumulation.

We have another round of snow heading toward Denver from late Friday into early Saturday. The timing of this snow during the overnight hours will allow for better accumulation. It will looks light in most areas across the metro with up to 2" possible. A region of higher totals of 4 or more inches is possible over extreme NE Colorado.

We turn dry on Sunday through Tuesday with milder temperatures to enjoy for a few days.

The next round of snow arrives on Wednesday with more cold temperatures too.

