RiNo neighborhood transforms into unique movie theater

DENVER — The River North (RiNo) neighborhood in Denver is looking to attract visitors and art lovers in a cinematic way.

A program called ‘Side Stories‘ was created to showcase short films produced by local artists. All in all, there are 10 films; each one is about 3-5 minutes long (running on a loop) and is being projected on unique, make-shift screens (a silo, side of an apartment building, etc.).

“It’s just a wonderful time to be a creative person in Denver and particularly in this neighborhood,” said Jasper Gray with Futuristic Films.

The films can be viewed now through March 2 from 6pm-10pm each evening in the RiNo neighborhood. Each flick has its own location, which you can find on an interactive map (click here for the map).

‘Side Stories‘ was developed to continue boosting Denver’s art scene and to attract more people to the area.

To see what some of the films look like, select 'play' on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado series.