Girl infected in Weld County salmonella outbreak hospitalized for 10 days

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Health officials in Weld County are continuing to sound the alarm on what they said could be a large outbreak of salmonella infections.

Ten people are confirmed to have the bacteria linked to food at Burrito Delight— two restaurants located in Fort Lupton and Dacono. Both Burrito Delight locations remained closed Thursday as a public health investigation progressed.

Rosie Montes, 11, returned home Wednesday night after spending 10 days in two separate Denver-area hospitals for children.

“I had vomiting and diarrhea,” the girl told FOX31.

At first, doctors thought Rosie needed to have her appendix taken out, according to Rosie’s mom. Rosie tested positive for salmonella after the unnecessary surgery, her family told FOX31.

The Montes family said symptoms for Rosie started hours after eating at Burrito Delight in Fort Lupton on Saturday, February 10.

Public health officials in Weld County are now investigating Rosie’s illness and more than a dozen others. The county confirmed 10 cases on Thursday— many of which are linked to Burrito Delight catering events at Aims Community College in Greeley.

“This Investigation is ongoing as we continue to identify additional cases and sources of infection,” a Weld County public health official told reporters during a press conference on Thursday.

The two Burrito Delight locations voluntarily closed per recommendation of the health department. Inspections at both locations Thursday morning found violations involving temperature control, food storage, neglect to wash hands and evidence of rodent presence.

It is currently unknown if any of those violations were connected to the outbreak.

The locations are not allowed to re-open until food is satisfactory, kitchens are disinfected and employees test negative for salmonella or a new crew is in place, according to health code regulators.

A FOX31 crew stopped by a home associated with the owner of Burrito Delight on Thursday afternoon. No one came to the door.

Doctors warn that salmonella can be deadly— a fact that made Rosie’s family very nervous.

“She even had to get on oxygen,” Rosie’s mom, Maria Montes, said.

Rosie’s kidneys stopped functioning correctly while she was hospitalized.

“I felt bad,” Rosie said. I didn’t feel like myself. I wasn’t me. I changed— my body changed.”

Rosie is now expected to make a full recovery. Maria, a single mother of four, had to take two weeks off work to care for her daughter.

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment said confirming more cases could take another two weeks due to wait times on test results.