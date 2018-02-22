George W. Bush to headline fundraiser for Colorado gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton

DENVER — Colorado State Treasurer Walker Stapleton is getting a big boost to his campaign Thursday night courtesy of his family.

Former President George W. Bush is headlining a fundraiser in Dallas for his cousin, Stapleton, a Republican candidate for governor.

The event will likely only add to Stapleton’s status as the premier fundraiser on the Republican side.

Stapleton has already locked in the support of major Colorado donors such as Pete Coors and Phil Anshutz.

Stapleton’s mother is a cousin of George H.W. Bush and Stapleton’s father served as the ambassador to France in the Bush administration.

Colorado Democrats are attacking the gathering in Texas.

“As president, George W. Bush blew up the debt to give tax breaks to the rich, tried to privatize Social Security, and left us with the worst economy since the Great Depression,” the Colorado Democratic Party said.

“Now Walker Stapleton is running to impose that agenda on Colorado. The last thing that hardworking Coloradans need is another round of Bush-style trickle-down economics that robs middle-class and working people to help millionaires and billionaires.”

“Absolutely we are raising money wherever we can,” the Stapleton campaign said in a statement. “Congressman (Jared) Polis has committed to spend $20 million to move Colorado left of California.

“Congressman Polis’ vision for Colorado is wrong and Walker is committed to raising the funds necessary to win in November and stand up for Colorado families.”

Stapleton talked about his family ties with Bushes in a recent interview.