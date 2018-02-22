Elon Musk’s brother in Boulder giving away his personal Tesla Model 3 for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Kimbal Musk, the brother of Elon Musk, is a philanthropist and restaurant owner who lives in Boulder and he's giving away his Tesla Model 3 -- and all the proceeds will go to his charity, Big Green.

Big Green is a nonprofit that is nationwide but much of its work has been done with low-income students at schools in Denver. The goal is to promote youth wellness.

It has built hundreds of outdoor classrooms called learning gardens where students not only learn important skills, but they're also able to eat the healthy food they may not have access to otherwise.

His Tesla Model 3 is the sixth one made and it comes fully loaded with features such as voice-activated controls, Wi-Fi/LTE connectivity to the audio system and LED fog lamps.

Whoever wins the vehicle will have the taxes fully covered. Kimbal Musk said it will be one of the greatest collector items ever in the auto industry.

"That's what makes it so special to give this car away," Musk said. "It is really special to me but what's more special to me is connecting kids to real food across the country and this is a way not only to raise money for Big Green but also to raise awareness of what we have to do for kids in America."

Entries for the giveaway start at $10, but higher donations increase the chances to win.

The giveaway is open until April 24.