× Denver’s Urban League CEO placed on leave

DENVER — The President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan Denver has been placed on administrative leave.

Multiple women on the basis of anonymity told the Problem Solvers Sean Bradley is accused of sending inappropriate texts to female staffers.

The Urban League’s Board President, Pastor Del Phillips, told investigative reporter Rob Low that Bradley was placed on administrative leave in early February as soon as the civil rights organization received its first complaint.

Pastor Phillips said the allegations concern “inappropriate conduct” within the office.

In a statement to FOX31 Phillips added, “ULMD strives to create an environment that is professional and inclusive. It has retained an investigator to look into internal issues that have been brought forward to the Board.”

The married 41-year-old joined the Urban League in 2015 and just months later entered the District 11 City Council race but lost to current council member Stacie Gilmore.

Bradley has not responded to FOX31’s repeated requests for comment.