Colorado Veterans Project Memorial Day Run and March

Who: Colorado Veterans Project

What: Memorial Day Run and March

When: Saturday, May 26th – registration opens at 5:30am

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds (click for map)

FOX31 Denver, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, are honored to again support the Memorial Day Run and March put on by our partners at the Colorado Veterans Project. Join us as FOX31’s own Aristea Brady and Jeremy Hubbard host a morning in memoriam of our fallen veterans.

The Memorial Day Run & March invites civilians, Veterans, and uniformed Military to challenge themselves in friendly competition, while helping feed homeless Veterans. The event will feature a 5k or 10k run and ruck march option as well as a 30k ruck march option. People are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to be donated to help feed homeless Veterans. During our Memorial Day Run & March event in 2017, Colorado Veterans Project was able to collect over 27,000 pounds of dry good food donations! The food was loaded onto semi-trucks and hauled to the Warrior Warehouse & Redistribution Center in Colorado Springs, where it was donated to help feed local homeless Veterans and Veterans in need.

After the race, stick around for a multitude of fun activities. Live music by Buckstein, vendors and military displays. Dogs are welcome so bring your furry-friends out for a morning for all to enjoy.

For more information and to register, click here.