Cinemark banning large bags in all of its theaters, including 9 in Colorado

DENVER -- The moviegoing experience will change beginning Thursday.

The nationwide chain Cinemark Theaters is implementing a new bag policy to enhance safety and security for guests.

Any bag larger than 12-by-12-by-6 inches will not be allowed in theaters. Cinemark said it reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages as customers enter the theater.

Moviegoers worry that will slow down getting into a show, but most believe the new policy is a good idea.

"This day and age, I don't see why it's a bad idea," moviegoer Paul Bruins said. "One of the sacrifices we have to make. It's sad. It's a society we have to live in, but it's a different day, I guess."

"You can't bring them into the Broncos game, you can't do any of that stuff," Steve Dendinzer said. "So it's the way the world is now."

Medical and diaper bags will still be allowed.

There are nine Cinemark theaters in Colorado: Aurora, Boulder, two in Colorado Springs, two in Fort Collins, Greeley, Lakewood and Pueblo.