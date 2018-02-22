× Chili Recipes for Daybreak

Natalie’s Hit The Deck Spaghetti Chili

In one pot cook spaghetti.

In skillet Start to brown hamburger with onions,

add a little season all and garlic salt,

when done, drain,

add two packs of McCormick chili seasoning,

2 cans diced tomatoes

2 cans tomato sauce

2 cans kidney beans

When spaghetti is done add mix above to spaghetti

May need to add a little chili powder for taste later.

Ernie’s Houseboat Hicup

Ingredients:

1 large yellow onion (chopped)

1 T minced garlic (from jar)

1 cup chicken broth

5 cans of white beans (can mix and match – Great Northern beans, Cannellini Beans, etc)

2 small cans of diced green chili s

3 chicken breasts (cut into cubes)

1 package Pioneer Country Gravy Mix

Garlic salt (to taste)

Olive Oil

Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

Directions:

Saute chopped yellow onion in olive oil. Add garlic and chicken broth when almost translucent. When they are cooked, add all this to Crock Pot. Using the same pan, brown chicken cubes in olive oil. Meanwhile, open the cans of beans, drain. Pour all beans into Crock Pot. Open cans of green chili s and add to Crock Pot. When chicken is lightly browned, add to Crock Pot. Then add package of dry gravy mix and stir well. Let flavors blend for at least an hour.

To serve, put in bowls and top with shredded Monterey Jack Cheese. Eat with crackers, if desired.

Enjoy!

Parente’s No Foolin’ Tofu

3 tbsp olive oil

1 – 14oz package extra firm tofu, cut in to cubes

4 – cloves minced garlic

1 – diced green bell pepper

1 – diced serano pepper

1 – cup chopped mushrooms

2 – packages senior gordon chili powder

1 – 14 oz can tomato sauce

1 – 28oz can diced toatoes with liquid

1 – 28oz can kidney beans, drained

Saute tofu in oil with onion, garlic and chili seasoning about 3 minutes

Add mushrooms and canned goods. Bring to simmer, cover and cook for 45 minutes.​

Chris Tomer’s “Upslope Funk Chili”

Ground Beef

Serrano Pepper, Chopped

Bell Pepper, Chopped

Onion, Chopped

White Mushrooms

1 can of Diced Tomatoes

1 Tablespoon Chili Powder

Salt & Pepper

Oregano