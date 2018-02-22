CDOT considers I-25 toll lane project between Castle Rock and Monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado Department of Transportation has been getting an earful from people asking questions about a proposed toll road between Castle Rock and Monument.

It has been described as a miserable stretch of asphalt: I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument.

Too many cars.

Way too dangerous.

Lori King of Castle Rock said, “Sometimes we’ll travel and camp down south and that definitely gets backed up so we’ll take the side road.”

CDOT is now planning to widen I-25 by adding a toll lane in each direction and widening the road's shoulders for 18 miles.

Heidi Geving said, “We’ve got to do something because it’s pretty crowded.”

Growing populations, CDOT says, have contributed to traffic snarls and accidents.

Between 2011 and 2015 there were 1,800 crashes along that stretch of I-25. Six people were killed including two state troopers.

CDOT took calls Thursday night during a telephone town hall meeting from drivers about expanding the lanes.

One caller wanted to know, “Why go to three (lanes) when you know you’re going to have to go to four?”

Tolls could range from $3 to $6, money which CDOT says will be used to pay for maintaining and operating the highway.

Kirk Schwaninger of Colorado Springs said, “I think I’d like to see where the money is going for the roads that I understand I’m paying taxes for right here (gasoline pump) as well as on my (license) plates before I have to pay the toll.”

Two lanes will still be free,

While the toll lanes will cost you money, they could save you time.

CDOT says it plans to have more listening sessions to hear from the public about the proposed expansion.

If the $350 million funding comes through, construction could begin on the toll lanes at the end of this year.