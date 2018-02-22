Canadian hockey player refuses to wear silver medal after loss to U.S.

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — It was a glorious night for the U.S. women’s hockey team after it beat Canada, 3-2, in a shootout to win the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday.

The Canadian team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after the losing in heartbreaking fashion.

One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold.

Nope, not interested in silver pic.twitter.com/H3fMW7ZfRW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 22, 2018

“It’s just so hard,” Larocque said. “We wanted gold but didn’t get it.”

It was the first time since 1998 that Canada did not win the gold medal, having won the past four titles.

“There’s not a lot of words that can describe how you feel. It was a great game of hockey,” Canadian coach Laura Schuler said.