Burglary victim scolded for ‘Dead or Alive’ wanted poster

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A California burglary victim took matters into his own hands to find the thief, but the Sheriff's Department was less than thrilled with his crime-fighting words of choice.

In a throwback to the days of the wild west, the man plastered posters all over town showing the burglar's image and stating he was "wanted dead or alive" for breaking into his shed and RV and stealing some $2700 worth of items, according to KSWB.

Detectives ultimately identified the suspect as Jose Martinez. They arrested Martinez on theft and burglary related charges, and he is now in jail.

Investigators said that while they appreciate the help from the "enthusiastic victim," the posters weren't the kind of message they want to send.