Broncos do away with paper tickets, switch to mobile-only entry

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are doing away with paper tickets starting with the 2018 season, the team announced Thursday.

Single-game and season tickets are affected by the change. The Broncos will not send tickets through the mail and ticket holders will not be able to print electronic tickets.

Anyone going to games at Sports Authority Field at Mile High will need to use the free Broncos 365 app on smartphones to access tickets.

The team said it made the change as a way to reduce counterfeiting and fraud, and to make it easier and quicker to enter the stadium.

It also will reduce the risk of lost, stolen or forgotten tickets.

The team also said it will improve control and convenience to have ticket holders manage, transfer or sell tickets at any time.

“The Broncos are committed to utilizing the latest in ticket technology to provide the best experience for our fans,” senior vice president of sales and marketing Dennis Moore said.

“Broncos fans have used mobile ticketing significantly over the last two seasons with more than 35 percent already accessing their tickets through this method.

“We look forward to all of our ticket holders experiencing the benefits of mobile tickets and will work with our fans to make this a smooth transition.”

The Broncos said they will have extra staff at their ticket office and have extended hours in the weeks leading up to the season to help people who have trouble with the change.

Several NBA teams have gone to mobile-only entry, as have several concert locations. A Taylor Swift concert at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in May will have mobile-only entry.

By 2019, all 32 NFL teams will have mobile-only entry to stadiums.