Alterra announces cost of new Ikon Pass in challenge to popular Epic Pass

DENVER — A ski company that owns resorts from Quebec to Colorado says it will cost between $599 and $899 for a pass granting access to 26 resorts across North America.

Denver-based Alterra Mountain Company announced Thursday that the cheaper version of the new Ikon Pass will offer unlimited access to eight resorts and restricted access to 18 others, including Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain Resort and Eldora Mountain Resort.

The $599 pass will also offer fives days each at Steamboat, Mammoth Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Stratton, Killington Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Sugarbush Resort, and five days total among Aspen Snowmass, AltaSnowbird, SkiBig3 and the New England mountains.

The more expensive version will offer unlimited access to a dozen resorts and restricted access to 14 others, including Steamboat Resort, Winter Park, Copper Mountain and Eldora.

The Ikon Pass includes resorts in nine states and four Canadian provinces and is expected to rival Vail Resorts’ popular Epic Pass, which offers skiers access to more than a dozen resorts in three countries.

Discounted passes for children 12 and younger will be offered for $199 with the purchase of an Ikon Pass or $149 for the Ikon Base Pass through April 9.

Tickets go on sale March 6. The dueling multiresort passes are the latest sign of a consolidating ski industry.

Ikon Pass ($899)

Unlimited access with no blackout dates to 12 destinations: Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, June Mountain, Stratton, Snowshoe Mountain, Tremblant and Blue Mountain.

Seven-day access to five resorts: Deer Valley Resort, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Killington Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sugarbush Resort.

Seven-days combined at Aspen Snowmass’ four hills: Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk; AltaSnowbird; SkiBig3’s Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise and Mount Norquay; and the New England resorts of Sunday River, Sugarloaf and Loon Mountain.

Child Ikon passes (12 and younger) are available through April 9 for $199 with the purchase of an adult Ikon Pass. Military and college discounts will be available.

Ikon Base Pass ($599)