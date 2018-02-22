Texas Sirloin Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSTY BUCKET RESTAURANT AND TAVERN CHILI

Makes 12 to 16 servings

4 pounds ground beef, chili grind

2 large white onions, diced

4 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon oregano leaves

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup red wine vinegar

3 cans (15 ounces) diced tomatoes in juice

4 beef bouillon cubes

2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce, more to taste

3 cans (15 ounces) dark red kidney beans, drained

1 cup water

Salt and pepper, to taste

In a large pot, cook the ground beef over medium heat until evenly browned. Add onions, cook 5

minutes. Add spices and mix until well blended.

Add flour, mix until flour is absorbed. Add vinegar, tomatoes in juice and bouillon cubes. Mix well and

bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer for 30 minutes covered, stirring occasionally. Add hot sauce,

drained kidney beans and water. Simmer 45 minutes covered stirring as needed. Thin with more water if

desired at end of cooking. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve with shredded cheddar, corn chips and a dollop of sour cream, if desired.