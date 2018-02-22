× $550K City Contract Put on Hold Over Allegations of Political Retaliation: Problem Solvers Investigation

DENVER — Members of Denver’s Safehouse committee postponed a controversial decision on who provides transition services at Denver’s jail when inmates are released.

In a 5 to 1 vote, city council members on the subcommittee refused to endorse a contract that the Mayor’s office wants to award La Raza Services Inc., a partnership of three non-profits, Servicios De La Raza, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and the Urban League of Metropolitan Denver.

Since 2010 those services, which include job, housing and rehab services for recently released inmates, have been handled by the Community Re-Entry Project.

It’s executive director, Lisa Calderon, told council members at a public hearing Wednesday that Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration has conspired to take the contract away from her because she’s been a vocal critic of the Mayor and has pushed to make the sheriff an elected position instead of a mayoral appointee.

“In June there was a secret memo by top officials to deny me the contract in retaliation for speaking out on jail reform,” Calderon told the subcommittee.

She filed a formal complaint with the board of Servicios De La Raza Thursday regarding her claims of inappropriate conduct.

She had previously filed a complaint with Denver’s Ethics Commission against Pastor Del Phillips, who is the Board President of the Urban League of Metropolitan Denver.

Calderon points out Pastor Phillips sits on the review committee that helped pick the jail’s new contractor and only recused himself from the review committee’s final vote when she pointed out a conflict of interest.

“I think I’m being punished for speaking out,” Calderon told the Problem Solvers.

Mayor Hancock’s office denies that and in a statement to FOX31 said the following:

“It is no secret that members of the CLF (Colorado Latino Forum) have been open critics of the administration but, frankly, that comes with the territory of being Mayor. The competitive process is something this city takes very seriously and politics has no place in securing the best program operators for the people of Denver. We are disappointed to hear Ms. Calderon continues to try to impact the process by making these claims. We trust the Office of Behavioral Health Strategies ran a process with integrity that will result in a program that helps inmates.”

But FOX31 spoke to someone anonymously who saw emails that circulated among administration leaders last June about the “Transition to Community Re-Entry Contract” and that person backs up Calderon’s claims.

“Her advocacy and her outspokenness against the city … was really agitating people at higher levels of the administration,” said the insider whose identity FOX31 has agreed to protect. “The talk was about wanting to get her (Lisa Calderon) out of that contract as soon as possible,” said the person who saw the emails first-hand.

Calderon’s contract at the jail was allowed to expire December 31, 2017 even though the city’s new preferred provider still hasn’t been approved to take over transition services.

“I think it’s political retaliation. They just wanted to get the contract away from me as soon as possible and didn’t think about the impact on the incarcerated community,” complained Calderon, who added the city never even sent her a request for proposal to re-apply for the contract.

City Council member Stacie Gilmore was one of several who expressed concerns about the city’s process and Calderon’s allegations of political retaliation. “Very troubled by what`s transpired today,” commented Gilmore before joining a 5 to 1 vote to delay a recommendation until council members could hear from the Denver Ethics Commission.

The commission was supposed to meet Wednesday but didn’t have enough members for a quorum. The Ethics Commission Executive Director Michael Henry told the Problem Solvers he’s trying to reschedule the meeting before council members take up the contract issue again in two weeks.

If council members eventually sign off on the plan to award the contract to La Raza Services Inc., Calderon and her attorney say they’re prepared to sue the city in Federal Court.