Woman searches for family heirloom after mistake at watch repair shop

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A jewelry repair shop mix up leaves a Centennial woman devastated. A watch that belonged to Kathleen Melchior’s beloved deceased father Bruce is now in the hands of a stranger who picked it up by mistake.

Melchior tearfully told the FOX31 Problem Solvers she hasn't been without the Seiko watch since losing her father more than 25 years ago. “It is just devastating to me that I don't have my dad's watch.”

Melchior said she took the watch in to have a battery replaced at the Right Time International Watch Center in Highlands Ranch six weeks ago in early January.

After waiting near the counter for about 10 minutes, she noticed another customer picking up a watch that seemed strangely similar. “Seeing the band of the watch, I thought wow that looks just like my dad's band.”

The woman did not look at the watch, but simply accepted it and left the store. Employees tried to catch her in time once they realized she had the wrong watch, but the woman had already left the parking lot.

“I was devastated, probably in a state of shock, I just stood there for a minute thinking how could this possibly have happened.”

The store does not have the customer's name or contact information, but told the Problem Solvers they are desperately trying to help Melchior locate the watch, even posting about the mistake on their own Facebook page.

Melchior said the store employees have been very kind to her and she does not harbor any ill will toward them, saying it was an honest mistake.

She describes the mystery woman as having short blonde hair and being about 5 feet 8 inches tall. The watch the woman was supposed to pick up is a Citizen brand and has the name of the woman’s father, Nikolas, inscribed on the back.

In contrast, Melchior’s father’s watch (pictured in the story above) is a two-tone gold Seiko, has a few scratches and no inscription at all.

Melchior says she hopes the customer who mistakenly accepted her father’s watch will see FOX31’s story and bring it back to the store. “Please look in your purse, if you have my dad's watch go back to Right Time and your watch is waiting here for you…it means the world to me.”

The store emphasizes that the customer will not face any consequences for accepting the mistaken watch.

If you have any information about Melchior’s watch, please contact Right Time International Watch Center at 303-862-3900.