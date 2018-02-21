× To get a less expensive ride, Uber says take a walk

DENVER — The latest variation of an Uber ride will require a short walk.

Starting Wednesday in Denver, the ride-hailing company is rolling out a service called “Express Pool,” which links riders in the same area who want to travel to similar destinations.

Once linked, riders would need to walk a couple of blocks to be picked up at a common location. They also would be dropped off at a site that would be a short walk from their final destinations.

Express Pool could cost up to 75 percent less than a regular Uber ride.

Here’s how Uber says Express Pool works:

Riders walk to/from nearby Express spots and potentially wait a minute or two for details about their ride.

When a rider selects Express POOL, Uber books their ride and uses their technology to find the right car, other co-riders, and the best spot for pickup within a few blocks of the rider’s location.

Once their ride details are finalized, Uber will give the rider walking directions and the ETA to pick up so they know when and where to meet their driver.

When the rider is in the car and nearing their final destination, Uber will choose a drop off spot and notify them of that location. Uber will also give them walking directions to their final destination.

Express Pool is already running in San Francisco and Boston. Besides Denver it’s now offered in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Miami and San Diego.

Uber says more cities will follow.