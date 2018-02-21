× Students in metro Denver walk out of class to bring attention to mass shootings

DENVER – Hundreds of students from more than a dozen metro Denver schools walked out of class in protest on Wednesday.

The teenage students joined peers from across the country by leaving school while calling on elected leaders to prevent school shootings.

Chaparral High School in Parker and Prairie Middle School in Aurora were locations of some of the largest demonstrations in the greater Denver area.

The “Never Again” movement came about after 17 people were shot in a Florida high school by a young man with an assault-style rifle one week ago. Since then, students have been thinking of possible solutions to end the violence.

“There are more expensive solutions,” a sophomore at Chaparral High School told FOX31. “We could have metal detectors. We could have security guards just checking before people come in to make sure that everything’s OK.”

Whether the answer comes from enhanced school security, banning certain weapons or a focus on mental health–America’s children are overall calling out politicians and telling the adults to bring about change.

“We have armed security guards protecting our money in the bank, but we don’t have any security protecting our children,” a mother said Wednesday following demonstrations in Parker.

The issue of student safety is now front and center at city councils all the way to the White House.

President Trump heard from victims of mass shootings on Wednesday.

Survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida are planning a demonstration in Washington, D.C. for later next month.