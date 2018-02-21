Student in custody after threat of violence at Bear Creek High School

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A student has been taken into custody after making a threat of violence against Bear Creek High School in Lakewood, Jefferson County Public Schools said Wednesday.

The district received several reports about the threat late Tuesday night through Safe2Tell Colorado. Officials did not say on which social media platform the threat was made or details about it.

The student’s name, age and gender have not been released.

Classes are being held as usual on Wednesday, but extra security will be on campus as a precaution, principal Lynn Torr said in a letter to parents.

Online threats have been on the rise in the past week after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 people dead.

On Tuesday, a student made a “joke” threat against Dakota Ridge and Columbine high schools and is facing misdemeanor charges.

Any who suspects suspicious activity is encouraged to report it to Safe2Tell Colorado or call 877-542-7233.