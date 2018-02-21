Residents in Denver neighborhood curious about mysterious booms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Strange noises in another Denver neighborhood have a lot of people asking questions.

Just a couple of weeks ago, we heard similar complaints from Wheat Ridge.

Now, it’s a neighborhood much closer to downtown.

The people we talked to in and near Athmar Park, just aren’t sure what is causing the sounds.

And a lot of people don’t know where they are coming from.

Some of them catch you off guard.

One man, who lives in Westwood, said he thought his neighbor's home had exploded.

The sounds have been a hot topic on Next Door in the Athmar park neighborhood.

Some people blame trains.

Others say they are sonic booms or construction.

Joey Salazar told us, “You know I always thought it was a trash truck you know dumping a big dumpster. I’ve heard it every night and I don’t really know what it is.”

Fred Capra believes the talk of noise is being blown out of proportion saying, "I wish I could tell you it’s a big conspiracy but it’s not.”

His neighborhood is nearby a busy 6th Avenue and I-25, which brings a lot of traffic.

Andy Grant said he and his wife "did hear some loud kind of bang noises a few nights back. [We] just assumed it was either gunshots somewhere or a car backfiring.”

Sounds that some say are becoming more common.

And not going away anytime soon.

Wheat Ridge Police tell us they still don’t know what’s been causing those mysterious sounds in their community.

They’re asking people there to call the non-emergency number to help them figure out what they are and where they are coming from. That number is 303-237-2220.

We are checking with Denver police to see if they have received similar complaints in the Athmar Park area.