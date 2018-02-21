Photos: Peek inside Google’s new Boulder campus

BOULDER, Colo. — Google leaders offered a sneak peek inside their new Boulder campus Wednesday while announcing a 3-year education grant intended to increase the number of computer science teachers in area schools.

The $125,000 grant will fund the training of 300 teachers across 57 schools in the Boulder Valley School District.

“There’s a great talent pool in Colorado and many of our employees are graduates of local universities, but it’s critical that we help inspire and develop the next generation of engineers and computer scientists, and this grant will help deliver on that mission,” Google Boulder Site Director Scott Green said.

Google Boulder Campus

Google’s new Boulder Campus sits on a 4.3-acre site near the southwest corner of 30th and Pearl streets. Phase 1, which consists of two 100,000 square-foot buildings, opened in December. Construction on Phase 2, a third building of about 100,000 square feet, should begin later this year and be complete in late 2019.

Google currently has over 800 employees in Boulder and this new campus provides room for growth. “There are plans to hire hundreds of employees as the company continues to grow, and there are currently more than 50 open roles on their job site today,” a press release said.

Green said the Boulder office has people working on teams across Search, Ads, Chrome, Drive, Gtech, GSuite, Maps, Nest, Payments, Cloud and People Operations.

Google’s Real Estate project lead, Greg Stackhouse, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years, said visitors and employees will find many local touches in the space.

“The design inspiration is deeply rooted in the idea of celebrating Boulder’s loveable uniqueness and supporting local businesses and artists,” he said, pointing out artwork commissioned from local artists and products from local companies, such as the climbing wall, built by Boulder’s Eldorado Climbing Walls.

There is also a significant emphasis on sustainability: