New $10 million Pavilion Amphitheater in Estes Park

ESTES PARK -- A brand new, multi-million-dollar pavilion is slated to open at the Historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park this weekend and it's getting a lot of buzz for its unique features.

The $10 million pavilion is 19,000 square feet and features a 300-seat indoor/outdoor amphitheater. The amphitheater has an 11,000 pound hydraulic glass door that opens, unveiling stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and cascading waterfalls.

"So the Pavilion is an extremely versatile building," said Reed Rowley, Vice President of Development at the Stanley Hotel. "But really it’s a venue for concerts, TED Talks, lecture series, as well as weddings and corporate events".

The pavilion and amphitheater took about 4 years to complete. It will open this weekend with the Stan Jam Bluegrass Festival.

The pavilion will host a big comedy show, along with Comedy Works, on April 20 featuring Jim Brewer (with Tom Papa on April 21). It's part of the hotel's new 'Stanley Night Live' event.

For a sneak peak, select 'play' on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado series.