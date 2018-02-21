My Chelle Dermaceuticals
Catie Wiggy, Director of Product Development For MyChelle Dermaceuticals tells us the top ingredients to stop using.
- Top 3 Ingredients to stop using – Parabens The most commonly used synthetic preservatives in skin, hair, and body care. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS), Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES), Most common foaming agent in health and beauty products. Lastly, Oxybenzone commonly used chemical sunscreen ingredient used to absorb UV light.
- Top 3 natural ingredients to start using– L-Ascorbic Acid, a potent natural antioxidant and skin defender. Hyaluronic Acid, a powerful and natural skin hydrator. Mineral Zinc Oxide, a natural UVA/UVB sun protector.