Wrong-way driver leads to multivehicle crash on northbound I-225 at Tamarac

DENVER — Several vehicles were involved in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 225 on Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened after 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes past Tamarac Drive.

Police said a driver was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes when they struck three vehicles.

Two people were taken to a hospital, police said. The severity of their injuries are not known.

All lanes of traffic were blocked. The ramps from northbound and southbound Interstate 25 to northbound I-225 were closed.

Drivers were being diverted on the flyover to Tamarac. There is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen. Alternate routes were advised.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.