More threats made against metro area schools

DENVER — Officials are investigating more threats made against schools in the Denver metro area on Wednesday.

A Cherry Creek Schools spokeswoman said officials were made aware of an online threat against Grandview High School in Aurora on Tuesday night.

The Aurora Police Department is investigating the threat, which was posted to social media on Monday and was focused on Tuesday.

All schools in the district had previously planned closures on Monday and Tuesday and the threat was not deemed credible.

Classes are being held as scheduled and extra security is on campus on Wednesday as a precaution.

Fort Lupton High School was placed on lockdown after a threat was made in a bathroom on campus.

Weld Re-8 School District officials said there has been no credible threat identified, but in light of recent threats to schools in Colorado and around the country, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution “to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

All other schools in the district were placed on lockout as a precaution.

Earlier Wednesday, a student at Bear Creek High School in Lakewood was taken into custody after a threat of violence.

On Tuesday, a student made a “joke” threat against Dakota Ridge and Columbine high schools and is facing misdemeanor charges.

Online threats have been on the rise in the past week after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 people dead.

Any who suspects suspicious activity is encouraged to report it to Safe2Tell Colorado or call 877-542-7233.