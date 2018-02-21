More snow and cold temperatures are on the way to Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The morning low temperature at DIA this morning hit minus 7 degrees setting a new record cold low temperature for February 21st.

Even with sunshine, temperatures only reached the low 20s in Denver this afternoon. Sunny skies helped start the melting process for the snow we saw Monday and Tuesday even with temperatures below freezing.

Snow showers will spread across Colorado's mountains this afternoon and evening and will continue through Thursday. Totals ranging from 1-5 inches will add up in the mountains through Thursday night.

It is possible that some of the mountain snow showers spill onto the Front Range very late tonight bringing light snow to the foothills, Denver, and eastern plains. A few light snow showers are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening. These are expected to be a low impact for Denver. Any accumulation will be light and will range from 0-1 inch.

Temperatures will stay in the 20s on Thursday for Denver and up and down the Front Range.

Another storm system moves into Colorado on Friday. It will bring another 1-5 inches of snow to the mountains with another 0-1 inch on the Front Range and plains. This system will be another low impact storm for Denver. Temperatures will be in the 30s for Friday.

A few light lingering snow showers will stay for Saturday morning before clearing out by Saturday night. Saturday and Sunday's temperatures will stay in the 30s with dry conditions on Sunday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.