Lakewood police investigate report of man trying to lure boy into his car

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are investigating a report that a man tried to lure a boy into his car Tuesday afternoon.

The child, who attends Dunstan Middle School, was walking home from the bus stop near West Wesley Avenue and South Indiana Street when a man driving a dark-colored 2-door coupe pulled up and asked him if wanted a ride.

The boy said no and the man drove off. But police say they were told the car turned around again and the man demanded the boy get inside.

The boy ran home and said he saw the car drive away heading south on Indiana Street.

Lakewood police provided a sketch Wednesday night of the suspect. He’s described as a white male, about 40 years old with dark borwn hair and a full dark beard with some gray in it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakewood police at 303-987-7111.