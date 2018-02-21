Billy Graham spoke for 10 nights at old Mile High Stadium in 1987

DENVER — The Rev. Billy Graham, the magnetic, movie-star-handsome preacher who became a singular force in postwar American religious life, a confidant of presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, died Wednesday at 99.

Graham, who was dubbed as “America’s Pastor,” built evangelicalism into a force that rivaled liberal Protestantism and Roman Catholicism in the U.S. He held summits and crusades around the world throughout his life — including some in Denver.

He spoke to a crowd of thousands at the old Mile High Stadium for 10 nights in July 1987.