Denver sets record low of minus-5 degrees; 2 storms approaching with snow

DENVER -- The temperature dropped to minus-5 degrees at Denver International Airport on Wednesday morning, setting a record low for the date.

The previous record low was minus-2 degrees, set in 1955 and 1953.

It's the first time Denver has recorded a record low temperature since Dec. 17, 2016, the National Weather Service said.

The day will start with some patchy fog then turn mostly sunny, leading to a quiet day along the Front Range with highs around 30.

The mountains start with sunshine, then clouds increase as the next storm system approaches.

Snow hits the San Juans in southwest Colorado by midday, then spreads north to the central and northern mountains by evening. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.

One to 4 inches of accumulation is on the way for the central and northern mountains by Thursday night. Not much of that snow will reach Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, with only 0-1 inch possible.

Another storm system moves in quickly Friday. Another 1-4 inches will fall in the central and northern mountains, and again, just 0-1 inch for Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

A few flurries linger into early Saturday, then skies stay partly cloudy with highs in the 30s. It will be dry on Sunday.

