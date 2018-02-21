Alumni from Florida high school where shooting happened hold vigil at Colorado Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – On the steps of the Colorado State Capitol, alumni of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School mourned the loss of 17 fellow Eagles.

Last week, 17 MSDHS students and staff were killed in a tragic mass shooting.

“A week later it’s still surreal,” graduate Dustin Zwiebel told FOX31.

Along with other MSD Alumni, Zwiebel helped organize a vigil Wednesday night. Despite temperatures in the teens, about 40 of the 66 alumni stood outside the Capitol to honor their community back home.

“We’ve walked the halls of that school and it’s just something that you would never have fathomed when you were a student there and now we’re dealing with the repercussions that Marjorie Stoneman Douglas is a school that is facing being just another statistic,” Zwiebel said.

He says the group now plans to demand changes from lawmakers on gun control.

“It’s unacceptable that our leaders failed to be proactive in preventing gun violence in school,” he said. “And we are going to stand together and make demands that our leaders cross the aisle and make reasonable compromises so something like this never happens again.”