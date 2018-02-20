Wisconsin teen invents device that could save lives during shootings

SOMERSET, Wis. — A high school student in Wisconsin has created a device that could save lives in an active shooter situation.

WCCO-TV reports that Somerset High School senior Justin Rivard invented a tool he calls the “JustinKase” after noticing a flaw in his school’s security plan.

“The main problem was all these, all these kids in a building who have nothing but a door to keep them safe,” Rivard told WCCO.

The device is made of steel plates and connecting rods that slips beneath a classroom door and latches to the door’s jam. Rivard has not yet found a person who can push open the door with his device in place.

When someone tries to open the door, the door pushes against the rod which then pushes down on the plates. Because the plates are locked into the door jams, the plates prevent the door from opening.

His school district was so impressed by the device that they ordered 50 of them, according to KARE-TV.

“We started with the high school, then went to the middle school, then the elementary school,” principal Shannon Donnelly told USA Today.

The JustinKase sells for $95 each. More information on the device can be found here.