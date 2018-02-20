DU’s Troy Terry helps lead U.S. men’s hockey team past Slovakia at Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The U.S. men’s hockey team advanced to the quarterfinals at the Winter Olympics with a convincing 5-1 win against Slovakia, leaving the Americans 2-1-1 in the tournament.

The game was scoreless until Ryan Donato and James Wisniewski scored 44 seconds apart in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the second period.

University of Denver star Troy Terry helped the team with three assists.

This was a big victory for the men’s hockey team, which came into the game only scoring four goals in three games.

“I think people saw tonight we have a very fast team and a team that can play good hockey,” Terry said. “So we have a lot of belief in our team and we’re excited to keep going.”

Donato finished with two goals and Ryan Zapolski stopped 22 shots as the United States earned the right to take on the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.