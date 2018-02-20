Storm exits, leaving behind bitter cold temperatures; 2 more storm systems on deck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Presidents Day snowstorm is over and is heading out of Colorado.

There will be lingering snow showers and flurries during the day Tuesday along with breaks of sunshine.

Temperatures hovered around 0 degrees and will only climb to 19 by the afternoon.

There's a slightly better chance for a snow shower during the evening commute.

There was about 4 inches of accumulation in Denver, Aurora, Greeley and Fort Collins, with 6 inches in Evergreen, 8 inches in Boulder and 9 inches in Louisville.

Wednesday will be a quieter day before the next storm system moves in during the evening with snow in the mountains.

There's a 20 percent chance of snow in Denver on Thursday.

Another storm system arrives on Friday with mountain snow and a 20 percent chance of snow in Denver. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 30s.

The biggest snow accumulation on Thursday and Friday will occur in the southern mountains. There will be less amounts in the central and northern mountains.

There could be lingering flurries in Denver on Saturday morning before the sky turns sunny. Sunday looks to be partly cloudy. High temperatures both days will be 35 to 40 degrees.

