Live: Snowpacked roads, several delayed openings as Presidents Day storm moves out

DENVER — Interstates and roads were snowpacked for the Tuesday morning commute after the Presidents Day storm.

Several schools delayed start times because of poor road conditions and temperatures plunging to near zero across the metro area.

Minimal power outages were reported.

Follow live updates through the morning commute. (The page will automatically update; there is no need to refresh the page.)

