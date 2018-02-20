Serious consequences for student who posted social media threat about violence at school as a “joke”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. - There are serious consequences for a Jefferson County student who says his social media post, threatening violence at school, was just a joke.

It was no joke to authorities, and it was a big scare for families at multiple high schools including Dakota Ridge and Columbine.

According to Jeffco authorities, it all started when a former student, who had attended both Dakota Ridge and Columbine, sent a picture of himself to a friend.

That friend, who is a current student at Dakota Ridge, then added a threatening caption and posted it to snapchat as a joke. The caption read in part, " ... The time has come. Don't come to school tomorrow if you want to live.”

The post went viral, prompting more than 200 calls to 911, and dozens of reports to Safe2Tell.

“This was meant to be a joke,” said John McDonald, the executive director of security and emergency management for Jeffco Schools. He says the person in the picture had nothing to do with it. “I really feel terrible for him. He is a victim in this,” said McDonald.

Families across the area were scared. “You don`t get anything out of it other than a frightened community,” said Jamie Kingsford, a Jeffco parent. “Especially people that have been in this area with Columbine,” she said.

With the school shooting in Florida just days ago, district leaders want everyone to know, this post is not funny. This is a crime. “We`re not going to tolerate this. We`re drawing a line in the sand. It`s no more, not here, not now,” McDonald said.

There will be consequences legally and at school. “You can’t say bomb on a plane. You can’t say fire in a theater, and you certainly can’t say shooting in a school,” McDonald said.

The suspect is facing charges of harassment and interference with school operations. Those are misdemeanors.

There was no specific school mentioned in the post, so it circulated through other communities like Brighton. Brighton Police addressed this on Facebook, letting the community know it was a hoax. Brighton Police also investigated a threatening message left in a school bathroom. Investigators were unable to validate the threat.