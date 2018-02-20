More snow and bitter cold forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be snow showers around metro Denver and the Front Range early Tuesday evening. Most of the snow will end by around 10 p.m. There could be some light accumulation of about a half inch in some places.

Temperatures will head to zero or below Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We will struggle to reach 30 degrees on Wednesday with fog early in the day and afternoon sunshine. We will stay in the cold 30s for temperatures through the end of the work week.

We have two more chances for snow in Denver. The first arrives on Thursday afternoon and evening. Light accumulation of up to an inch is possible across the metro with slightly better chances south of the city.

The second chance for snow arrives on Friday. This system will bring more widespread snow to the Front Range & Denver. Accumulation is also possible with between 1"-2" possible.

Both storms will keep overnight lows in the teens which will produce slick spots on area roads especially on Friday morning & evening commutes.

