Middle school student apparently shoots himself on Ohio campus

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A seventh-grade student apparently shot himself on a middle school campus in Ohio, on Tuesday morning, prompting multiple schools in the area to go on lockdown.

The shooting occurred in a bathroom on the campus of Jackson Memorial Middle School, Jackson Township police Chief Mark Brink said, according to WKYC in Cleveland.

“A Jackson Memorial Middle School student suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound this morning. Safety Services are on the scene at this time,” the Jackson Local Schools District said in a statement posted on its website.

“The Middle School and High School are on lockdown at this time. Students will be released to their parents in the near future. All four elementary schools will remain closed for today.”

Multiple sources told WJW in Cleveland that bomb-sniffing dogs were sent to the school to search the campus amid fears the student might have had explosives in his backpack.

It was not immediately clear whether anything was found.

Authorities have not identified the student and his condition was not immediately known. WKYC reported the student has been hospitalized.

Amir Khawaja, a seventh-grader at the school, told WJW that he didn’t know the student involved but hopes he will be OK.

“I’m hoping he’s still alive. … I don’t want him to die. I don’t want another person to die,” Amir said.

He told the station that he was late to school Tuesday. It was only when he arrived that he learned something was happening.

“They said, ‘You can’t come in, there is something happening’,” he recalled. “I just felt really scared.”

The parent of another student said she learned of the incident when the elementary school began sending students home.

The woman, Lisa Oswald, told WJW that she’s scared and sad for her son, who is in the sixth grade.

“Sad that he had to experience this tragedy,” she said.