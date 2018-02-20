× Man charged in double fatal crash near I-70 and I-225

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been charged in connection to a crash that killed two people near Interstate 70 and Interstate 225 early Sunday morning.

The driver, who Denver police say caused the crash, was identified as Ernie Crawly and is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide.

According to a probable cause statement, Crawly was slurring his speech, had bloodshot eyes, and his breath had a strong odor of alcohol after the crash.

The crash killed Sean Moler, 21, and Brandi Wilson, 24, – both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says they died of blunt force injuries.

The crash sent three other people to the hospital. The identities of those have not been released.

Police said the crash happened about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and shut down the interchange for several hours.

According to police, a sedan in the left lane, driven by Crawly, crossed the line and slammed into a car in the center lane. Both vehicles rolled as a result of the collision.