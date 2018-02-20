Lindsey Vonn of Vail wins bronze medal in women’s downhill; Goggia wins gold

Lindsey Vonn of the United States competes during the Ladies' Downhill on day 12 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — American ski racer Lindsey Vonn of Vail, Colorado had the third-fastest time in the women’s downhill after a solid run Tuesday.

Sofia Goggia of Italy won the women’s Olympic downhill, with good friend Lindsey Vonn taking the bronze medal.

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was the surprise silver medalist after turning in a sizzling run as the 19th racer on the course. Mowinckel also earned silver in the giant slalom at these Games.

Goggia finished in a time of 1 minute, 39.22 seconds to hold off Mowinckel by 0.09 seconds. Vonn finished 0.47 seconds behind Goggia.

At 33, Vonn becomes the oldest female medalist in Alpine skiing at the Winter Games.

The record was held by Austria’s Michaela Dorfmeister, who was just shy of her 33rd birthday when she won the downhill and the super-G at the 2006 Turin Olympics. This is likely Vonn’s last Olympic downhill race.