Free standing ERs may soon be forced to tell you costs upfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It is a trend you may be noticing in your neighborhood — free standing emergency rooms.

One of the more common complaints is the confusion they cause with patients when it comes to cost. After all these ERs are not attached to hospitals and sometimes are next door to liquor stores or tire shops.

“I didn't expect the prices of the ER too be that high,” Mike Muthart said.

Muthart went to the UC Health freestanding ER off Bowles Avenue in Littleton last September for a kidney stone and walked away with a $15,000 bill. Muthart, who just moved to Colorado, says where he is from those facilities charge like an urgent care or a doctors office.

As a result, Muthart was forced to sell a home.

“I had a house in Idaho that I was renting out and when I received this bill I saw no other way than to sell my house,” Muthart said.

Muthart’s story is just one of many the Problem Solvers have received over the years.

Now lawmakers at the state Capitol appear poised to require free standing emergency rooms to provide more information to patients regarding costs.

A bill by Senator John Kefalos, a Democrat and Senator Jim Smallwood, a Republican advanced Tuesday in the State Senate Finance Committee.

The measure requires these facilities to make clear to patients they are in an emergency room and not an urgent care. They also require these sites to tell the patients the costs of their top 25 most common procedures before proceeding with treatment unless it is classified as a severe emergency.

“The intent is to provide transparency,” Kefalas told FOX31 political Reporter Joe St. George.

“They can make an informed decision about whether they should get treatment there or whether they should go to an urgent care and get the same treatment for a lot cheaper,” Kefalas added.

It is still unclear however if this bill will become law.

The Colorado Hospital Association has not yet indicated whether it supports the effort.

Julie Lonberg, a spokeswoman, released this statement:

“CHA continues to work with Senators Kefalas and Smallwood on SB 18-146 concerning Freestanding Emergency Departments. The Association values the work the bill sponsors are doing to address a few remaining concerns. CHA appreciates the opportunity to be part of an engaged group of stakeholders working to improve consumer experience with Colorado Emergency Departments.”

You can read the bill here.