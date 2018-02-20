Fire at duplex in Denver injures one man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was burned while escaping from a fire in a duplex in southwest Denver Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the 2200 block of West Jewell Avenue.

A Denver Fire Department spokesman says that person was initially stuck inside the duplex, but was able to get out.

“Once I pulled up to the driveway and got out of the car, as soon as I got out of the car I heard the glass break and the gentleman toppled out of the window," a neighbor said. "He was covered in smoke and his hands all bloody and his hands were up. So, the first thing I said was how can I help you? And he said 'I need to get away, like as far away from this place as possible.'”

The man was taken to the hospital.

There were reports a Molotov Cocktail may have something to do with how the fire started, but investigators had not confirmed that information.

