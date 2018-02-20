Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who: American Lung Association in Colorado

What: 13th Annual Fight For Air Climb

When: Sunday, March 4th, begins at 7am

Where: Republic Plaza (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is excited to support this year’s Fight For Air Climb put on by the American Lung Association in Colorado.

When you participate in a Fight For Air Climb, you are stepping up to make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by lung disease. Participants raise funds to support the mission of the American Lung Association while training to climb the stairs of a skyscraper.

Whether you are climbing alone or with friends and family, as a part of a healthy lifestyle or in honor of all those who are affected by lung disease, you will achieve a sense of personal accomplishment as you reach the top of the building and the height of your fundraising potential. Every step you take moves us forward in our fight for healthy lungs and clean air.

