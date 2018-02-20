DSAIA Leadership Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February 22 - 25, 2018

The Down Syndrome Affiliates in Action Conference is focused on improving the way Down syndrome organizations deliver programs/services and operate as a nonprofit. The conference also helps deepen the connection the many DS leaders have within the community while allowing them to learn and network with the best in our community. The Global Down Syndrome Foundation is hosting an Isaac Slade private concert on Saturday Februaru 24th at the Gothic Theater at 7:30pm. For tickets visit GlobalDownSyndrome.org.

Hyatt Regency Tech Center



