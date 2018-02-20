× Colorado Spirits Trail

The Colorado Distillers Guild is launching a Colorado Spirits Trail in 2018 to invite visitors to Discover the Spirits of the West. Colorado has over 50 participating Distilleries in every corner of the state, and have created a map and interactive website coloradospiritstrail.com to encourage tourists and locals to explore beautiful Colorado and taste the amazing and creative spirits being produced in Colorado. Individuals can pick up a map at participating distilleries, the airport and tourist information offices throughout the state. The map lists all participating distilleries and has a place to collect stamps by buying merchandise, bottles or cocktails. Anyone who collects ten stamps can bring their map to a participating distillery, for a t-shirt that gives them bragging rights for completing the trail.

The official Colorado Distillery Trail will kick off with a launch party on February 24th at Mile High Station. Here is a link to the event: https://www.twoparts.com/event/hearts-trails/

What: Colorado Distillery Trail Launch Event: Hearts and Trails

When (day and time): February 24th, 3:00-7:00pm

Where: Mile High Station

Cost:$50 for General Admission, $75 for VIP