CineCHEF 2018

The Boulder International Film Festival is kicking off its 14th year on February 22 – 25, 2018 and brings films, filmmakers and fans together from around the world to beautiful downtown Boulder for a four-day celebration of the fine art of filmmaking.

The Film Festival has another fun event for movie buffs and foodies alike with its signature CineCHEF event.

When (day and time): Friday, February 23, 2018, 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Where: Rembrandt Yard Art Gallery & Event Center, 1301 Spruce Street, Boulder

Cost: $95/ticket includes small plates, desserts, wine pairings, local craft beer, live music, and movie. To Purchase tickets: https://biff1.com/cinechef/