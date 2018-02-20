Celebrating National Cherry Pie Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just BE Kitchen’s Chocolate Chip Cherry Pie is Gluten, Grain and Refined-Sugar Free!

What: Just BE Kitchen ’ s Chocolate Chip Cherry Pie

When (day and time): Available today, National Cherry Pie Day, Feb. 20 only

Where: Just BE Kitchen, 2364 15th St, Denver, CO

Cost: $4.50 per slice

Ingredients



For the Crust





• 3 Tbls Coconut Oil



• 2 Tbls Coconut Shortening (you could use butter instead) room temp or melted



• 2 1/2 cups Crushed Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies (Just BE Kitchen, Cappellos, etc) – PALEO cookies will not use any grain flour and only use nut or vegetable flours.





For the Filling



• 2 Bags Organic Black Cherries – You can buy these frozen



• ½ tsp Cocoa Powder



• ¼ cup coconut sugar





Process

This is super simple and you can make even further modifications if you’re tight on time!





• Pre-heat oven to 350 for the crust.



• Take 2 ½ cups of your favorite cooked gluten free chocolate chip cookies and put them in a food processer on pulse. (If you don’t have a food processer, stick them in a Ziplock bag and press/crush them.



• Add the coconut oil & shortening to the crushed cookies.



• The consistency should be grainy but still have an ability to form into a crust. Save about ½ cup of “crust” to the side.



• Add the crust to a pie pan and spread out – leave about ½ inch thick all over and press into the pie shell template



• Bake the crust for 5-7 min at 350, until browned, depends on oven



• Meanwhile, for the filling, in a bowl add the cherries. Mix in the cocoa and coconut sugar.



• Pour the mixture into a saucepan on medium heat. Simmer for 10 min, until mixture is slightly thickened. Remove from heat.



• Pull the crust out of the oven after 5-7 minutes and let cool – either overnight in the fridge or for at least an hour – you can put in the fridge to cool it faster



• Add the filling.



• Add the crust mixture that you had put to the side. Form into small “coins” and add to the top of the pie. Equally you can use unbaked GF cookie dough (like cappellos) and make coins or ribbons on top and bake again until the dough is cooked.





Let cool for 4-6 hours before cutting.