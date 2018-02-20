× Boulder man accused of raping 14-year-old boy at wedding

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a teenage boy during a wedding in Boulder last April, according to police.

29-year-old Calan Reichstein was arrested last Thursday. He faces four charges including sexual assault on a child with force and sexual assault on a child. The other charges are unlawful sexual contact with force and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, he victim told police he met Reichstein at the wedding at the St. Julien in Boulder where Reichstein offered to buy him alcohol.

The boy was 14 years old at the time.

After the wedding, the victim told police that Reichstein invited him to his hotel room where Reichstein allegedly sexually assaulted him.

The family returned to their home state of Arizona and the boy did not tell his family about the incident until August when he started having nightmares and flashbacks, according to the affidavit.

The boy told his girlfriend and later his family about the assault, and they reported it to Boulder police.

Reichstein has denied the allegations.